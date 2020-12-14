Brent under-9 girls football team breaks for Christmas with a win

Published: 3:51 PM December 14, 2020

In their last game before the Christmas break the Brent under-9 girls team, was formed this season from the FA Wildcats Brent sessions at Capital City Academy, ended 2020 with a 1-0 win in the Regents Park Youth League.

The previous pre-lockdown encounter against Dragons ended with a 2-1 win to Dragons.

This game was played in a terrific spirit by both sides.

In a very even game, Brent took the lead when Marni Keam-George scored with an excellent penalty into the corner of the net.

Romy Lawson and Edie Morgan defended well, while Evie Piller and Georgia Margetson worked tirelessly in midfield.

Brent nearly extended the lead when Eva Armit combined well with Ruby Cooper to release Keam-George but her shot was well saved.

It was end to end stuff as Dragons piled on the pressure looking for an equaliser and while Brent defended well, Brent keeper Lois Ampofo made several point-blank saves to keep the Dragons at bay, giving the Brent girls plenty to smile about after the final whistle.

Brent coach Doug Cooper said: "What a performance by the Wildcats! A real demonstration of team spirit. They really pulled together to hold onto the lead and secure the win. Congrats to both sides on a great game."

Brent under-nines squad: Eva Armit, Edie Morgan, Evie Piller, Georgia Margetson , Lois Ampofo, Marni Keam-George, Romy Lawson, Ruby Cooper.