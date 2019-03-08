Search

Brent U10 Girls celebrate two victories

PUBLISHED: 11:30 08 October 2019

The Brent U10 Girls team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

The Brent U10 Girls team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Archant

Brent Under-10 Girls are celebrating two victories after beating Barnet Nightingales and AC Finchley.

They took a 1-0 lead into half-time against Barnet thanks to some good footwork from Wales, who skipped past several players to feed Owen, who scored from 10 yards out.

Wales then got herself on the scoresheet when her shot from range was palmed onto a defender by the goalkeeper, before spinning back into the goal.

Despite conceding to a counter-attack late on, Brent were able to see out a 2-1 win.

The second game saw Brent meet the team that knocked them out in the semi-final of the cup last year and after going in at half-time with the score 0-0, Finchley took an early lead.

But Brent were able to equalise through a great run down the wing by Wales, who selflessly squared to Owen to tap home.

Wales added another late on to win the game for Brent 2-1.

