Brent under-14 girls earn convincing win over Alexandra Park
Brent under-14 girls' great run of form continued as they put on a superb display to progress into the quarter finals of the Capital Girls League Cup.
The team beat Alexandra Park 7-0, with both teams affected by injuries and precautionary self isolation.
The scoring started when Emily Danicka, released Keely Dibley-Dias down the right. Her pinpoint pass found Apollonia Margetson who turned and chipped the ball to Olivia Henry to volley the ball home and finish a great team move.
Alexandra Park went on the attack but the ball was intercepted by Olivia Macarthur who had an excellent debut. Sophie Kew started the next move, passing to Ugomma Ekendu-Obi, who dribbled inside and passed to Chloe O'Donoghue who made it two with a long-range drive then got in on the act again with another fierce drive to make it three.
Henry scored again outsprinting the defence to latch on to a pass from Apollonia Margetson to coolly finish and make it 4-0. O'Donoghue clinched her first hattrick for Brent with a free kick into the top corner.
Brook Dyke and Maddie Muir were introduced to bring on fresh legs on the wings and both made an impact especially Muir marauding down the left wing.
Scout Waddington finished another great passing move to make it six.
Dyke then showed tricky footwork dribbling before finding Waddington who scored with a fierce cross shot inside the far post to make it seven.
Brent face Sporting Duet next at home at Capital City in the league on December 19 and then again on February 6 in the quarter final. Brent coach Chris Ampofo paid tribute to the team.
He said: "The players showed great team spirit. A lot of them played in positions that they aren’t familiar with. The concentration, focus and passing was impressive."
Brent U14 girls team: Apollonia Margetson, Brooke Dyke, Chloe O'Donoghue, Keely Dibley- Dias, Emily Danicka, Olivia Henry , Olivia Macarthur, Ugomma Ekendu- Obi, Sophie Kew, Maddie Muir, Scout Waddington (capt).