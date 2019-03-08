Brent U13 girls get season off to the perfect start

The Brent U13 girls. Picture: Chris Ampofo Archant

Brent Under-13 girls got their season off to a flying start by scoring six goals in each half to complete a resounding 12-0 win over Stars at Regents Park.

Three hat-tricks were scored from the debuting Olivia Henry, Tirion Lewis and from last season's top scorer Scout Waddington.

Chloe O'Donoghue scored a brace and midfielder Apolonia Margetson got on the scoresheet with the first goal.

Brent face a sterner test in their next game when they face local rivals Queens Park Sharks on September 28.

Coach Chris Ampofo was impressed by the team's performance and said: "The Brent team worked really hard for each other. This was their first nine v nine game and they adapted really well."

Elsewhere, Brent Under-11 boys started their campaign at the St Albans festival, losing 2-1 to hosts St Albans, before recording a 1-0 loss against Wokingham.

They had the same result v Newbury but battled bravely to clinch a 0-0 draw with Harrow.