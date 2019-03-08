Brent U13 girls get season off to the perfect start
PUBLISHED: 10:30 18 September 2019
Archant
Brent Under-13 girls got their season off to a flying start by scoring six goals in each half to complete a resounding 12-0 win over Stars at Regents Park.
Three hat-tricks were scored from the debuting Olivia Henry, Tirion Lewis and from last season's top scorer Scout Waddington.
Chloe O'Donoghue scored a brace and midfielder Apolonia Margetson got on the scoresheet with the first goal.
Brent face a sterner test in their next game when they face local rivals Queens Park Sharks on September 28.
Coach Chris Ampofo was impressed by the team's performance and said: "The Brent team worked really hard for each other. This was their first nine v nine game and they adapted really well."
Elsewhere, Brent Under-11 boys started their campaign at the St Albans festival, losing 2-1 to hosts St Albans, before recording a 1-0 loss against Wokingham.
They had the same result v Newbury but battled bravely to clinch a 0-0 draw with Harrow.