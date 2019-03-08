Brent U10 Girls start season with victory over Barnet Nightingales

The Brent U10 Girls football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo Archant

Brent Under-10 Girls started their season well as they picked up a convincing 2-1 victory over Barnet Nightingales.

Steve Swaby's side started the game well, blocking a shot from Barnet and setting off on a counter-attack with Wales dribbling down the wing before releasing Owen, who shot first time to give Brent a 1-0 lead.

Wales hit the bar before the break but Brent took in a 1-0 lead at half time.

Barnet pressed heavily in the second half and Brent did well to keep them at bay with strong defensive work from Swaby and El-Hashimi.

But Brent hit their opponents on the counter-attack again, with Stone passing to Wales who set off on a dribble down the wing, evading two defenders and powering a shot which the Barnet keeper could only parry into the path of Owen to finish.

Barnet did manage to pull a goal back ten minutes from time but Brent were able to soak up the pressure in the last few minutes to seal the win.