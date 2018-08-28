Brent trials for Mini London Marathon get underway

Trials to take place every SAturday in Gladstone Park from February 9 to March 23

Trials to be a part of the Brent squad for this year’s Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon get underway in Gladstone Park on Saturday.

The Mini London Marathon is the official British Athletics three-mile road championships for young athletes aged between 11 and 17.

The course takes in the final three miles of the London Marathon route and takes place on April 28.

Trials to be part of the Brent squad for the race will take place every Saturday between February 9 and March 23 in Gladstone Park over a 5k distance.

There is no limit on the number of times an athlete can submit a qualifying time between these dates.

There are six places on six teams with Brent having both boys’ and girls’ squads competing at under-13, under-15 and under-17 level in the Mini London Marathon.

More information about the Brent trials for the Mini London Marathon can be found by visiting minimarathon.co.uk/en/how-enter/trials and clicking on the ‘Brent’ sub-heading.