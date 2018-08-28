Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brent trials for Mini London Marathon get underway

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 February 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

Trials to take place every SAturday in Gladstone Park from February 9 to March 23

Trials to be a part of the Brent squad for this year’s Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon get underway in Gladstone Park on Saturday.

The Mini London Marathon is the official British Athletics three-mile road championships for young athletes aged between 11 and 17.

The course takes in the final three miles of the London Marathon route and takes place on April 28.

Trials to be part of the Brent squad for the race will take place every Saturday between February 9 and March 23 in Gladstone Park over a 5k distance.

There is no limit on the number of times an athlete can submit a qualifying time between these dates.

There are six places on six teams with Brent having both boys’ and girls’ squads competing at under-13, under-15 and under-17 level in the Mini London Marathon.

More information about the Brent trials for the Mini London Marathon can be found by visiting minimarathon.co.uk/en/how-enter/trials and clicking on the ‘Brent’ sub-heading.

Most Read

Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent trials for Mini London Marathon get underway

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Wealdstone want to keep rolling on at Weston

Jonathan North of Wealdstone (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

All welcome to Reggae stakeholder’s meeting taking place in Willesden

Dawn Butler with others at the Reggae Tree supporting International Reggae Day

England international hails London’s B Active programme

Nikita Parris (England football star), Ellie O�Brien (B Active participant) and Mims Davies MP, Minister for Sport and Civil Society

Harrow hope for better luck with weather at Dorchester

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists