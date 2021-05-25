Brent Schools under-13s capped off season in style against Regents Park

Published: 3:30 PM May 25, 2021

In what has been a difficult season interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic Brent under-13 girls ended their campaign in the Regents Park Youth League in style with an impressive 4-1 victory over Regents Park.

The deadlock was broken when Georgie Stone burst down the right wing and passed to inform striker Brooke Dyke who hit a fierce left foot shot into the net.

Good work in midfield from Holly Palmer and captain Meg Ingram led to Zoey De Sousa Mantas slipping a clever pass to Dyke who turned quickly in the box to shoot home the second.

Brent looked solid at the back with Scarlett Hunn, Kate Fox and Olivia Macarthur putting on an excellent defensive display and this gave the midfield the freedom to break forward.

Georgie Stone again drove down the right wing and hit a chip shot that Nick Faldo would have been proud of only to see it drift over the stranded keeper and hit the bar.

Dyke made it her second hattrick in two games linking with Maia Fox before doing one of her trade mark dribbles and coolly slotting the ball home to make it 3-0.

Regents Park rallied and replied just before half time with an excellent shot from the edge of the box to keep them in the game 3-1.

Brent rang the changes with Pele Fakahau coming in to boost the midfield along with Isadora "Issy" Sirkett making her debut.

Both had an instant impact. Pele making a series of blocks and Issy passing well as both teams battled for the all-important next goal.

Regents Park were threatening a comeback so Tashelle Redhead was introduced to help at the back and she made a quick pass to Megan Deards who passed to out wide Evie Row who then found Dyke on the edge of the box.

Dyke jinked past her defender and then hit the ball into the corner of the new to make it 4 -1 and put the match beyond Regents Park.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: "This group are such a spirited bunch. They play with a smile on their faces and they all like to compete. Everyone contributed. It was great to see."



Squad: Brooke Dyke, Evie Roe, Holly Palmer, Isadora Sirkett , Kate and Maia Fox, Megan Deards, Scarlett Hunn, Meg Ingram, Olivia Macarthur

Pele Fakahau, Tashelle Redhead, Zoey De Sousa Mantas.