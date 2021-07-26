Brent under-13s finish the season with a win over Highgate

Published: 2:00 PM July 26, 2021

The culmination of the 20/21 season saw Brent Schools under-13s seal a 1-0 win over Highgate at Capital City Academy in scorching temperatures.

Both teams were affected with members dropping out due to having to self isolate because of COVID restrictions.

Brent were soon on the front foot, playing a high quality passing game with the Hunn twins and centre back Cottle swapping passes at the back before passing through to Scrutton in midfield who played in Owen, whose first time shot was gathered by the keeper.

It was not all one way traffic, Highgate were determined to compete and good saves by Derks in goal kept Brent in the game.

Wales on the Brent right wing made several dribbling runs but was contained strongly by three defenders.

The best chance of the half fell to Owen, who pounced onto a long range pass by Wales and was again denied by the keeper. At half time it remained 0-0.

The second-half began in a frenetic manner with Highgate looking the more lively and piling on the pressure, it looked like they would score at any moment but the Brent defence held fast with Redhead at left back making several challenges and the centre midfield of Marmion and Summers breaking up the attacks.

Roe for Brent nearly scored after a well taken corner by Redhead, but against the run of play a long ball punted downfield by Brent led Owen into a foot race against the Highgate defence. Owen outran them and with deft control fired home to give Brent the lead.

Highgate came back at Brent and under pressure Brent hand balled and conceded a free kick on the edge of their area, Highgate went close from the kick, narrowly missing the top corner.

Highgate continued to surge forward and had several corners which came to naught but Brent, particularly with Wales who was in a little pain after receiving a hard knock and Scrutton rampaging on the wings always looked dangerous on the break.

Brent weary in the heat managed to see out the final ten minutes of the game under attack but resolutely defending to keep the final score at 1-0.

Brent coach Steven Swaby said: “Super game to end the season with. The whole team were excellent.”