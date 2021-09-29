Brent Schools under-11s win five-goal thriller
- Credit: Chris Ampofo
Brent School girls under-11’s sealed a 3-2 victory over Dragons Blues at Regents Park.
All the early Brent pressure eventually paid off as Charlotte Fraser broke though the Dragons defence and fired into the net to make it 1-0.
Dragons responded well and against the run of play the Dragons scored from a quickly taken corner and made it 1-1.
A rapid Brent counterattack was finished with a real goal poacher’s goal from Edi Morgan to make to 2-1.
Eventually the Dragons were rewarded for their pressure and they managed to draw level at 2-2.
The long corner landed at the feet of Marni Keam-George at the edge of the box.
She laid the ball off to Fraser who sent a thunder bolt though a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 to Brent and seal the victory.
Brent coach Justin Morgan said: “I was so impressed with the desire the team showed. The girls battled all the way and showed great team spirit.”