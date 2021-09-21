Brent School girls seal victory over Brent Cross in season opener

Published: 2:30 PM September 21, 2021

Brent Schools under-13 girls sealed a 5-2 victory over Brent Cross in the first game of the season in the girl's Camden Regents Park League.

On an unexpectedly hot day at Regent’s Park the match began with Brent Schools having much of the possession, though after five minutes and against the run of play, after a defensive error, Brent Cross took an early lead.

A poor goal kick from Brent Cross was intercepted by Zoey De Sousa Mantas on the left wing who evaded two tackles and fired low into the bottom corner to take the game into half time at 1-1.

Brent Schools again started lively and, with five minutes gone, some good interaction saw Brent power ahead after a save by keeper Ivy Cochrane-Hanley, quickly passing to left back Tallulah Swaby, who with one touch released Finlay Cottle.

Cottle delivered a perfect through-ball that split the Cross defence and De Sousa Mantas pounced and shot in one swift movement to see Brent Schools gain a 2-1 lead.

You may also want to watch:

Brent Schools extended their lead a few minutes later, with right winger Eabha Kennedy both winning a corner and then with a small deflection exquisitely curling the ball directly into the goal from the subsequent corner.

The traffic was not all one way and Brent Cross began to fight back. Good defensive work by captain Scarlett Hunn, playing at right back alongside her twin Marnie, kept Schools at bay.

However, under continual pressure Brent wilting in the heat conceded a goal, with ten minutes left and the score at 3-2 the game was set up for a frantic final minutes.

Brent Cross pushed forward for an equaliser they left gaps at the back exploited by Brent Schools, with Issy in midfield passing to lone striker Evie Roe, who unselfishly squared the ball to De Souza Mantas, who calmly slotted hone for her hat-trick and Brent’s fourth goal.

At 4-2 Brent Cross surged forwards and only goal keeping heroics by Cochrane-Hanley kept Brent Schools two goal cushion.

The game was decided with two minutes remaining when Roe, fully committed and working tirelessly all game, deservedly got on the score sheet after pouncing on a poorly cleared ball and fired home from six yards to secure a 5-2 win for Brent Schools and a valuable three points.



