Brent Schools under-14 girls seal title thanks to Carnevale brace

Published: 12:00 PM May 25, 2021

Brent under-14 girls secured their first Capital Girls League Division Two title with a gritty 4-1 victory away to Regents Park.

In an excellent advertisement for Girls football both sides managed to play some excellent football in spite of the windy conditions and bumpy pitch.

Brent started slowly finding if difficult to get their passing game going. Regents Park put the pressure on in the early exchanges but captain Keely Dibley-Dias working with Elizabeth Ulusele and Sophie Kew in defense showed the solid resistance that has been key to Brents success in recent years.

After weathering the storm Brent regained their composure and started to move the ball well.

After 10 minutes Laiba Mir collected the ball in midfield and passed to Apollonia Margetson.

Brent Schools girls under-14s - Credit: Chris Ampofo

You may also want to watch:

Margetson burst through the Regents Park line and slipped the ball to striker Scout Waddington who in turn to turn unselfishly passed to Giuseppina Carnevale on the overlap.

Carnevale cut inside and unleashed her trademark right foot curler into the top corner. 1-0.

Regents Park reacted well and came out on the attack. Brent Keeper Emily Danicka made a superb fingertip save to keep Brent in front but the home side weren’t to be denied when they equalised with a long range shot just before half-time.

It was game on and end-to-end stuff as both teams went on all out attack. Maya Rosenberg and Tirion Lewis were brought on to introduce some fresh lags and both were involved creating a fine goal that Lewis blasted into the net.

The goal seemed to spur on Regents Park but the pace of Olivia Henry and Maddie Muir started to cause them problems.

Neat inter play between saw Chloe O'Donoghue pass to Muir and her clever pass released Waddington to race through the defense before unleashing an unstoppable thunderbolt into the net 3-1.

It was no more than Brent deserved. Regents Park continued to battle bravely but a moment of quality sealed the match when Ugomma Ekendu-Obi’s slick pass found Margetson in midfield.

Margetson controlled the ball then split the defense with an inch prefect pass for Giuseppina Carnevale to sprint on to and hitting a power drive giving the keeper no chance.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: "I’m very proud of the team. The Covid pandemic has made this a challenging year like no other.

"I am so happy that the players have been rewarded for their hard work and great team spirit. They deserve it.”



