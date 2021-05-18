Brent Schools under-14 girls remain top of the table

Published: 10:30 AM May 18, 2021

Brent Schools under-14 girls moved to the top of the Capital Girls League with a 6-1 win over Ruislip.

Brent took the lead when midfielder Apollonia Margetson made a good interception and passed to in form striker Olivia Henry, who made no mistake with a powerful shot low into the net.

Henry increased the lead with another cool finish latching onto a through ball from Brianna John-Etiko.

Brent started to dominate and Giuseppina Carnevale drove through from midfield and hit a thunderbolt onto the bar. Henry showed a goal poacher's instincts, reacting first to complete a fine hat-trick and volley home the rebound.

Carnevale provided an assist with a great corner and Maya Rosenberg showed good technique, controlling and shooting home in the box to make it 4-0.

An injury to the Brent goalkeeper spurred Ruislip on as they realised they might have an opportunity and they were rewarded for their spirit when they gained possession in midfield and midfielder Skye scored with a superb 25 yard chip, giving the makeshift keeper no chance.

Following treatment, keeper Emily Danicka returned to the Brent goal and this helped Brent to settle.

They added a fifth before Scout Waddington scored with a smart left foot chip over the excellent Ruislip keeper competing the score at 6-1.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo paid tribute to the opposition, saying: "Credit to Ruislip. They showed great spirit and never gave up. The Brent girls also showed great resilience. It was tough at times today and they worked hard and tried to play. They should take confidence from their efforts."

Brent Wildcats under-9 girls put on a magnificent performance against Regents Park Spartans.

Brent started the brightest piling the pressure on and were rewarded when Evie Pillar scored with an unstoppable cross shot into the roof of the net 1-0.

Spartans equalised and began to push for the win, but both teams fought bravely for the all important next goal.

A minute from time a dog ran onto the pitch and caused the game to be stopped.

There was some confusion at the restart and Spartans were able to capitalise on the scoring with the last kick of the game.

Brent coach Doug Cooper said: "What a brilliant game. The whole team contributed and played well. They are improving every week. I am very proud of them."