Brent Schools teams return to action with victories

Published: 8:00 AM April 13, 2021

After a long layoff Brent Schools teams were excited to be playing again – despite having only had two training sessions prior to this game and with a few new players it was expected that they would take a little while find their rhythm.

Brent under-11s put in some strong defending to deny Regents Park early on and on a counter attack Sophie Owen’s shot was parried into the path of Nancy Wales whose shot found the top right corner to make it 1-0.

The second half started with Brent dominating, Wales hitting the post twice and Owen having a shot saved a point blank by the Regent’s Park keeper.

Marmion in the Brent goal was called upon twice to make critical saves and the defense of Swaby and Palmer managed to withstand the Regent’s Park attack.

Regents Park fought until the end but Brent were the stronger and closed out the game to keep the final score at 1-0. After six games, Brent remain undefeated for the season.

The under-13 girls remain unbeaten this campaign with a solid 2-1 victory over Camden thanks to a brace from top scorer Olivia Henry.

Henry blasted home the first after a goal mouth scramble and the second was a thunderbolt after

captain Apolonia Margetson gained possession and made an inch perfect pass which Henry fired low into the net.

It took a real team effort from the Brent girls as they showed grit battling to defend a two goal lead.

They worked their socks off but couldn't prevent them pulling one back with 15 minutes to go.

Camden and piled on the pressure looking for an equaliser but Brent keeper Pele Fakahau made a superb save to keep them in front and the game finished 2-1.

Brent next face Tufnell Park in a top of the table at Regents Park on April, 24.

Brent under 14 boys emerged as winners in an eleven goal thriller away at Camden & Islington.

In an action packed match Brent made it 3 out of 3 wins for Brent teams with a 7-4 win away v Camden at Saint Aloysius in Highgate.

Brent under 14 girls face a tough test at home at Capital City academy on April, 17 against top of the table Broomwood.

A win would see Brent leap frog their opponents and go to the top of the league.