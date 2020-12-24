CMT Sport 3112 Brent Schools under-14s

Published: 10:00 AM December 24, 2020

Brent Schools under-14 girls sealed a 2-0 victory over Sporting Duet at the Capital City Academy to continue their unbeaten run.

Boosted by the return of Giusy Carnavale, Brent produced their best performance of the season to out pass and over power a spirited Sporting Duet team.

In a superb advertisement for girls football Olivia Henry opened the scoring with volley following a brilliant passing move.

The mercurial Brooke Dyke then produced a Maradona style dribble past two defenders before blasting the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Chloe O’Donoghue scored a stunner to make it 3-0 as her 25-yard drive careered off the top corner of the goal and bounced back to hit the goalie and appeared to cross the line, but in the absence of VAR the goal was not given.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: “That was a brilliant team performance. The entire squad contributed. I’m very proud of them. They showed that they have the confidence and ability to compete against anyone.”

Brent: Apollonia Margetson, Brooke Dyke, Chloe O'Donoghue, Elizabeth Ulusele, Giusy Carnavale, Keely Dibley- Dias, Emily Danicka, Maya Rosenberg, Olivia Henry , Tirion Lewis, Ugomma Ekendu- Obi, Sophie Kew, Maddie Muir.