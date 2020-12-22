Brent Schools girls under-11s close out year with a victory

Published: 11:47 AM December 22, 2020

Brent Schools under-11 girls team sealed an emphatic 4-1 victory over old rivals LSS to finish the year in style at Regents Park.

Although the pitch was heavy and muddy, it did not hinder Brent who scored a goal in the first minute, with Sophie Wales making the most of a poor clearance to calmly slot the ball past the bewildered keeper.

Brent swiftly countered with Corbett in midfield laying the ball onto Wales to score her second.

The second half started in a similar fashion with Brent looking for a strong start and it took just two minutes before Eabha Kennedy latched onto a ball from Marmion where she collided with the keeper but was able to keep on her feet and score to make it 3-0.

Five minutes later Wales completed her hat-trick with a fine solo run and a cool finish.

A calamitous defensive mix up five minutes from time allowed LSS to poach a goal which saw the match end 4-1.