Brent Schools fall short to Actonians in improved performance

Published: 8:06 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 8:09 PM October 19, 2021

Brent under-15 girls fell to a 4-2 defeat to Actonians despite a superb debut performance in goal from Sophia Malta.

The teams had met the week before in Brent's first game of the season and having been promoted it was always going to be a challenge, but no one would have predicted a 9-1 defeat.

Brent started brightly and outclassed their opponents with their flowing passing game and took the lead when Maddie Muir tore down the left wing and coolly stroked the ball into the net.

The ever reliable striker Scout Waddington increased the lead with a typical poachers goal reacting first in a crowed area before shooting into the corner 2-0.

On the stroke of half time Acton broke and scored from close range and the half ended 2-1.

Malta in goal made three super saves but Acton weren’t to be denied and equalised.2-2.

At the other end despite Malta's heroics in the Brent goal and brilliant work by the defense Acton took the lead with minutes remaining and with the Brent side tiring further Acton scored again in the dying minutes to complete the scoring and the game ended. 4-2.



Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: "To bounce back from the week before and play like they did showed the spirit in the group. Some of the football was fantastic."

Brent were further boosted by news from the England selectors that Brianna John-Etiko had been successful at the South East England trials.

She has been selected to represent the South East of England to play the South West at the Middx FA headquarters Rectory Park on November 14.

Brent Schools Brianna gets through England trials to represent South East England against South West. - Credit: Chris Ampofo

Chris Ampofo added: "I'm delighted for Brianna and her family. She is very talented. There are a number of Brent players who could play at a high level if they keep enjoying their football and learning. It is great to see girls football in Brent growing like it is.”



The Brent under 14 girls showed great improvement but went down 4-0 away to Teddington.

The under 9 girls also showed spirit to lead at half time but lost out to Dragon 3-2 while the under 11 girls continued their unbeaten run just edging past United Dragons in a game played in a great spirit 3-2.

The Brent under 13 girls continued their winning streak with an impressive 3-0 win against United Dragons.