Brent girls under-14s bounce back with a huge win as others enjoy mixed fortunes

Published: 11:07 AM April 27, 2021

Brent girls under-14s bounced back with a 6-0 away win against Kinja following last week’s defeat.

Within three minutes of kick off a through ball by Giuseppina Carnevale found Chloe O’Donoghue, who took the chance well and scored.

Carnevale then got on the scoresheet, driving down the middle and firing the ball home.

Within minutes Giuseppina made it 3-0, good play from Chloe O’Donoghue set up Giuseppina whose strike found the top right corner.

Kinja managed to get through the Brent defence and Scout Waddington made a magnificent reaction save to keep the goal bound shot out.

Brent's dominance saw them get a fourth goal. A team goal started by Elizabeth Ulusele skipping passed a Kinja defender and passing to Tirion Tirion Lewis, who made a lovely through ball put Ekendu-Obi on goal who made no mistake.

Scout Waddington then came out of goal to add a brace of goals. The first goal coming from a Maya Rosenberg cross which found Waddington who fired home.

The second came from another team move which saw Waddington coolly find the bottom left corner of the goal.

Coach Joe Pascoe said: "I'm very proud of the team. I am so happy that what we worked on in training was implemented during the match. It was a great performance"

Elsewhere, the Brent Schools under-13s suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to top of the table Tuffnell Park in their match.

The Brent girls went on the attack straight from the kick off and a neat pass from Apollonia Margetson found Olivia Henry who sprinted past three defenders before launching a thunderbolt into the net.

Brent girls under-13s team face the camera - Credit: Chris Ampofo

Tufnell Park equalised soon after and then, against the run of play, took the lead and the half ended 2-1.

A moment of magic gave Brent the equaliser as Brooke Dyke picked up the ball to the left of the box, skilfully past tow defenders before smashing the ball into the net 2-2.

Captain Margetson drove from midfield and her shot was saved. It looked like the winner would come as Henry was causing chaos up front but Tufnell Park broke and scored with a well taken counter attack.

Coach Chris Ampofo said: “The who team were outstanding today. They showed that they can compete with anyone. They really enjoyed the game and rose to the challenge.”

Brent under-11 girls showed great courage to comeback in a hotly contested game against Camden.

Eabha Kennedy, Sophie Owen and Nancy Wales capped a fine performance with a goal apiece to seal a 3-2 win.