Brent Schools continue winning ways

Published: 3:30 PM May 10, 2021

A Brooke Dyke wonder goal sent Brent on their way to a 4-1 victory in a superb, hotly contested Regents Park Youth league fixture.

The game started very evenly, but after 15 minutes Dyke collected the ball on the half-way line and in a dribble similar to the famous Maradona goal against England, she jinked and dribbled past six players before shooting the ball into the corner.

Highgate fought back and began to increase pressure. They got their reward when they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time. Brent's keeper, Pele, made a fine save but the Highgate striker made no mistake on the rebound.

Debutant Zoey De Sousa Mantas’ clever pass found Dyke who unselfishly slipped the ball to Kate Fox on the overlap. Fox fired into the net with the outside of her right foot to make it 2-1.

The game was very open until Dyke gained possession on the edge of the box did another jinky run before unleashing a rocket shot into the roof of the net 3-1.

Dyke completed the scoring clinching her hat-trick with another mazy dribble and thunderbolt shot, which the Highgate keeper bravely parried, only for the ball to roll agonisingly into the net 4-1.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: “Wow! What a fantastic game. I congratulated the players on both teams. The team worked their socks off for each other and defended brilliantly and what an incredible hattrick from Brooke. I’m so proud of all of them.”

Brent under 14s moved a step closer to winning their first Capital Girls league title with an impressive 5-1 away win against strong Ruislip side.

Deadlock was broken when Apollonia Margetson emerged from the midfield and found some space and made it 1-0.

Soon after, Olivia Henry found herself on the right with space to shoot, before the shot was parried but she followed up and finished well.

After good work from Maddie Muir on the right, Brianna John-Etiko broke free on the right wing and put in a brilliant cross which Olivia Henry met perfectly to make it 3-0.

Then with Brent dominating, Ruislip got on the counterattack and hit a long range to reduce the score to 3-1.

But Brent soon found their touch again as Brianna finished a Giuseppina Carnevale corner.

Carnevale then stepped into the centre of midfield. She found herself in space up front and beautifully rounded the keeper to finish Brent’s fifth goal.

Brent coach Joe Pascoe said: “The players showed great team spirit today. They are a great group. They worked hard passed well. It was an impressive performance.”

Brent Under 11 girls rounded of an excellent weekend for Brent winning with a 1-0 win at Regents Park - Eabha Kennedy scoring the only goal.