Brent girls produce commanding victory over MGA

Brent under-11 girls produced another commanding performance as they beat MGA 7-1 in the Regents Park Youth League.

Charlotte Fraser opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the match, followed by a solo effort from Evie Pillar who tore through the defence.

Shortly after, a corner produced from an attack from Nancy Wales gave Edie Morgan the opportunity to drive home a third.

Wales then netted her own straight after the restart, before Charlotte Fraser's through ball was met with a fine volley from Marnie Keam George for the fifth Brent goal.

Wales’ impressive second and third came from an excellent passage of midfield play.

Brent coach Andrew Pillar said: "We have been working really hard in practise on possession, passing and movement off the ball.

"I was delighted to see that hard work beginning to pay off in matches. We have a long road ahead, but I’m excited to see where this team can go.”