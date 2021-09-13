Charlotte Fraser inspires Brent girls to victory at Regents Park

Published: 11:08 AM September 13, 2021

Brent girls under-11s started their campaign with an impressive 5-3 victory over against Regents Park at the iconic Regents Park.

The match was even early on and until Charlotte Fraser received the ball from Evie Piller, dribbled into the box and smashed it into the net.

Regents Park responded and equalised straight from the restart for 1-1.

Regents Park broke forward and courageous defending from Romy Lawson and Mylas Villegas Lewis stopped the attack.

Lewis then passed to Fraser who slipped the ball to Deena El-Hashimi to score with a thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

Regents Park broke again and Brent keeper Lois Ampofo dived to her left, making a smart save.

Fraser scored her second collecting a pass from Eva Armit before dribbling into the box and shooting into the net 3-1.

Regents Park reduced the deficit with a counter attack to make it 3-2.

Brent right back Bibiana Thomas then produced the pass of the game splitting the Regents Park defence with an inch perfect pass to Margetson who sprinted through and controlled the ball before being denied by the Park goalkeeper.

Brent restored the two-goal advantage from a corner as Edie Morgan passed short to Fraser who quickly passed to El-Hashimi who released an unstoppable shot into the net to make it 4-2.

Regents Park bravely continued to battle to get back into the game and Lois Ampofo, now at full back, defended well to stop a promising break.

Fittingly Charlotte Fraser completed the scoring and a fine debut hat-trick.

She collected the ball on the left wing before cutting in with a dribble into the box that Boy from Brent Raheem Sterling would have been proud of she fired a thunderbolt into the top corner to make it 5-2.

Regents Park nabbed another goal to make it 5-3.

Brent coach Andrew Pillar said: "What a tremendous start to the season. The whole team played and contributed to a great performance.

"A special mention has to go to Charlotte who scored three goals on her debut and was outstanding in midfield."



Brent: Bibiana Thomas, Charlotte Fraser, Deena El-Hashimi, Edie Morgan, Eva Armit, Evie Piller, Georgia Margetson, Lois Ampofo, Marni Keam- George, Mylas Villegas Lewis, Romy Lawson, Siena Varsani.