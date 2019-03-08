Brent duo win awards for volunteer work

Clyde Gordon (far left) and Andy Raju (fourth from right) with their awards. Picture: England Athletics Archant

Brent duo Clyde Gordon and Andy Raju have both been awarded for their voluntary work at the England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wembley-based Gordon won the Volunteer of the Year for his work at Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers (SBH), where he has been a coach in many different roles to help the club win national success.

He said: "The passion connected to development and achievement is beyond compare, especially if it is known that you helped someone to their own success."

Andy Raju, of Run with Andy, won both the RunTogether Leader of the Year award, while his group also won the RunTogether Group of the Year.

He takes adults from all backgrounds and abilities from across Brent for both group walks and runs twice a week to improve fitness levels.

Both were presented with their awards at a special ceremony held at London City Runners Club.