Corcoran and Egbunike pick up wins at dinner show

Boxers Simon Corcoran and Kinsgley Egbunike both picked up wins (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Wembley's unbeaten super-lightweight Simon Corcoran made it five straight wins with a comprehensive victory over Josue Bendana.

Corcoran won all six rounds against the Nicaraguan, with referee Chas Coakley scoring it 60 points to 54 as the north-west Londoner claimed a deserved victory.

Also on the bill was former Powerday Hooks amateur Kingsley Egbunike who got back to winning ways by beating Kristaps Zulgis on points.

Egbunike had lost his unbeaten record in his last fight when he entered the Ultimate Boxers Super-Welterweight tournament in September.

But he bounced back in strong fashion by outpointing his opponent to take all six rounds on referee Coakley's scorecard.

Both fights took place at a dinner show at the Cliff Pavillion to raise funds for the Ringside Charitable Trust.