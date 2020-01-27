Search

Jumah successfully defends English Cruiserweight Title

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

Former Dale Youth amateur Deion Jumah (right). Picture: PA

Former Dale Youth amateur Deion Jumah (right). Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur Deion Jumah could be in line for a British Cruiserweight Title fight after beating Sam Hyde in an eliminator for the British belt.

The contest also saw Jumah successfully defend his English Cruiserweight title after beating the Sale fighter in Wythenshawe on a points decision.

All three judges scored the fight in favour of Jumah, two by 115-113 and the other by 115-114 as he took his record to 13 wins and no defeats.

The British Cruiserwright title is currently held by Richard Riakporhe, who won the belt in his last fight against Jack Massey.

Elsewhere, the 2020 amateur scene gets underway this week, with the London Youth Cadet and Intermediate Championship semi-final taking place on Friday night at the Roundhouse, Dagenham.

The final then takes place on Saturday with local clubs including Dale Youth, Stonebridge, IQ Neasden and Powerday Hooks expected to enter some of their young boxers.

