Dubois set to take on Kyotaro Fujimoto for vacant WBC title

PUBLISHED: 17:20 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 December 2019

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dale Youth and Islington amateur Daniel Dubois takes on Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

The 22-year-old heavyweight will compete for the vacant WBC silver heavyweight title, while his WBO international title will also be on the line.

It will be Dubois' fifth fight of the year having picked up four victories by knock-out and having not been taken beyond the fifth round.

His professional record stands at 13 wins with 12 coming by way of knock-out, while his opponent has won 21 of his 22 fights.

Fujimoto's only defeat came in his sixth fight back in 2012 and he is the current holder of the WBO Asia Pacific title, which he won by stopping Herman Ene Purcell in May 2017.

Dubois said: "I am pleased that my progress has been recognised by the WBC and I am delighted to be fighting for their prestigious title.

"It's a great fight for me to see out the year and fighting a WBC top 15 ranked opponent is a great experience for me."

