QPR boss Warburton 'frustrated' with defeat away to Bournemouth
- Credit: PA
QPR manager Mark Warburton ‘frustrated’ as his side suffered their first defeat in nine games in all competitions as they went down 2-1 at Bournemouth.
Despite a good start by QPR, the Cherries were 2-0 up at the break courtesy of goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke.
A deflected shot from Sam McCallum reduced the deficit shortly after the restart, setting up for a tense finish at the Vitality Stadium.
“I’m frustrated. I thought we started the game very well and then a player makes a mistake. That happens and that is how we learn.
"I am never going to criticise a player for making a mistake, that’s how we learn. It’s about how we respond. The second goal was soft. It wasn’t good enough to give away that type of goal.
You may also want to watch:
“But you saw the reaction in the second half and we came so close to getting something at the end there, and it would have been what we deserved.
“We didn’t manage certain aspects of the game as well as we should have done. Overall, it is a frustrating evening.”
Most Read
- 1 Series of sexual assaults reported in Dollis Hill
- 2 Man stabbed stranger to death in cemetery as public tried to intervene
- 3 Kensal Rise Triathlon team raises £130,800 for local charities
- 4 'Erratic, violent' man given indefinite hospital order for killing 'friendly' neighbour in Wembley
- 5 Footage released of Neasden shooting to help catch 'dangerous offender'
- 6 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
- 7 QPR fall short away to Bournemouth to end unbeaten run
- 8 Works begin on redeveloping a 50-year-old Willesden charity centre
- 9 Trilogy of plays tell of migration, resistance and progress
- 10 Neasden neighbours' petition against parking and fines plan
The R’s boss felt his side started slowly and must now respond when they take on Bristol City this weekend.
“You have to get your rewards and I say this every single week – it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.
“We didn’t do it during that first period of the match and then we conceded the goal. We have to make sure we respond really positively now to this result.”
The positives the boss took from the match was that his side never give up as they almost levelled the score late on.
“As a squad we looked dangerous and right at the death there I thought it was in from Andre Gray.
“It’s frustrating but this is a tough place to come and we have to learn from it. We have to be better.”