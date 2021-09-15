QPR boss Warburton 'frustrated' with defeat away to Bournemouth

Published: 11:17 AM September 15, 2021

Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers players surround Referee Keith Stroud during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Tuesday September 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton ‘frustrated’ as his side suffered their first defeat in nine games in all competitions as they went down 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Despite a good start by QPR, the Cherries were 2-0 up at the break courtesy of goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke.

A deflected shot from Sam McCallum reduced the deficit shortly after the restart, setting up for a tense finish at the Vitality Stadium.

“I’m frustrated. I thought we started the game very well and then a player makes a mistake. That happens and that is how we learn.

"I am never going to criticise a player for making a mistake, that’s how we learn. It’s about how we respond. The second goal was soft. It wasn’t good enough to give away that type of goal.

You may also want to watch:

“But you saw the reaction in the second half and we came so close to getting something at the end there, and it would have been what we deserved.

“We didn’t manage certain aspects of the game as well as we should have done. Overall, it is a frustrating evening.”

Queens Park Rangers' Sam McCallum celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Tuesday September 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

The R’s boss felt his side started slowly and must now respond when they take on Bristol City this weekend.

“You have to get your rewards and I say this every single week – it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We didn’t do it during that first period of the match and then we conceded the goal. We have to make sure we respond really positively now to this result.”

The positives the boss took from the match was that his side never give up as they almost levelled the score late on.

“As a squad we looked dangerous and right at the death there I thought it was in from Andre Gray.

“It’s frustrating but this is a tough place to come and we have to learn from it. We have to be better.”