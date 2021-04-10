Wealdstone suffer late defeat to play-off chasing Boreham Wood

Published: 5:20 PM April 10, 2021

Wealdstone crashed to a late 3-1 defeat away to Boreham Wood as they fail to build on their victory over Barnet.

A brace from Kabongo Tshimanga stole the show for Wood at Meadow Park after Stones Jacob Mendy cancelled out Jamal Fyfield’s opener.

First test for new signing George Shelvey in the Stones goal, who was brought in on loan from Nottingham Forest, he parried a Mafuta free-kick but then smothered the rebound from Corey Whitely in the fifth minute.

Tyrone Marsh had the ball in the back of the net shortly after but he was flagged for offside after a strong start from the hosts.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge man Whitely made a brilliant solo run beating three defenders but then blazes his shot over from 10 yards out in the 34th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Another great chance for Whitely after Tyrone Marsh played him in, he just beats Shelvey to the ball but poked it wide as it remained 0-0 heading into the half-time break.

It was a slow start to the second-half for both sides but Wood did have the ball in the back of the net in the 61st minute but it was flagged down for the offside.

The hosts continued to put pressure on as Femi Ilesanmi had a spectacular effort from 30 yards which Shelvey tipped onto the bar.

Stones midfielder Danny Green struck an effort from 25-yards out which Nathan Ashmore was forced to parry away before Tom Champion cleared the rebound out.

Boreham Wood finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute as they were awarded a free-kick which was whipped into Jamal Fyfield who nodded in unopposed from close range.

Dennon Lewis made a brilliant run past Mark Ricketts and cut it back to Mendy on the edge of the box but he swerved it over in the 80th minute.

Two minutes later Lewis did the exact same thing but Mendy made no mistake this time and tucked the ball home to level the score at 1-1.





The hosts restored their lead in the 84th minute as the ball was played into Tshimanga and he smashed into the roof of the net.

The striker continued to cause danger as he almost netted right away but Shelvey denied his effort with his leg before Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh fired wide of the target.

In the 90th minute Stones Craig Fasanmade was given a red card for what looked like an altercation with Tom Champion.

Tshimanga rounded new loan signing George Shelvey and slotted into an empty net in the 94th minute to make it 3-1.