Wealdstone boss Maynard gutted that two late goals denied them a point at Boreham Wood

Published: 8:12 AM April 11, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard gutted and frustrated as his side fell to a late 3-1 defeat away to Boreham Wood.

A brace from Kabongo Tshimanga stole the show for Wood at Meadow Park after Stones Jacob Mendy cancelled out Jamal Fyfield’s opener.

Two goals from Tshimanga in the dying minutes denied the Stones the chance of nicking a point.

“It is gutting considering we scored in the 82nd minute, it is disappointing to score in the 82nd minute and then end up losing 3-1, but you’ve got to give them credit they’re a good team and have got lots of pace all over the pitch as well as lots of quality,” Maynard said.

“But it is frustrating to get that equaliser that late on in the game, but we were tired, as they moved us around the pitch.”

The Stones boss felt Danny Parish was fouled in the build-up to the hosts second goal which proved costly but remains positive.

“100% Danny Parish has had three fouls on him, we were constantly saying to the fourth that there is three fouls that are there, and I've just spoke to Danny there he has to fall on the ball and be a bit cuter.

“If he gives a free-kick away then we give them a free-kick. It’s gone, we’ll take the positives out of the performances, and I thought Craig Fasanmade when he came on was excellent with Dennon Lewis done the middle.

“Jacob Mendy’s goal was excellent, a great chop, and a great finish.”

Craig Fasanmade was shown a red card in the 90th minute and Maynard would like to watch it back as he didn’t feel it should have been a straight red card.

“I’d like to see it back properly, but it looked like it was a hand in the face rather than an elbow, which they’re all appealing for and screaming then getting round the referee.

“For me it was a hand in the face, if it was an elbow then he should be sent off, but if it’s a hand then it’s not a sending off. He’s been given three or four pushes in the back before that which the referee didn’t even note down.

“It’s frustrating as we’ll now be missing him.”