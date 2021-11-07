QPR boss Warburton felt it was two points dropped away to Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton reflected on two points dropped after Rangers drew 1-1 with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Gary Madine's second-half strike cancelled out Chris Willock's superb opening goal before half-time.

"It's a tough place to come and many, many teams know that.

"The atmosphere was magnificent for the full 90 minutes, so it's a tough venue without doubt.

"But having got the good goal and defended to half-time, to then give away such a soft goal is the frustration."

You may also want to watch:

The issue for QPR came through a defensive injury pre-match, which resulted in a late change.

Warburton added: "We're sat in a heated dressing room frustrated about just getting a point, but we're making progress.

"We had another injury before the game so we had to change our shape on the back of it and their goal came from the side we changed - that was a problem for us.

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos and Blackpool's Kenny Dougall during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road - Credit: PA

"The boys stepped into the breach and did very, very well, but they're (Blackpool) a dangerous team.

"The crowd get behind them, they've got good energy and take risks. They're a promoted team who you never, ever underestimate.

"They have a work-ethic and desire and, unless you match it, you get beaten here."

Warburton admitted that perhaps QPR were lucky with the point, due to the Blackpool goal being disallowed.

"Maybe we got away with one," admitted Warburton, reflecting on Blackpool's disallowed goal. "But it's nowhere near as the one against Sunderland.

"I think it was a yellow card for the penalty, although I'd like to see it (the replay) again and analyse it.

"That's football, but we made our own rod there with our failure to deal with very simple long balls.

"We've given away points to a very soft goal but it's four points out of six, we rest now and look forward to Luton on Friday night."

The R's lost Moses Odubajo to injury during the match at Bloomfield Road but the boss is hoping they can get other players back in contention.

"We've lost another wing-back in Moses [Odubajo] to injury. It's another hamstring niggle and we've got to look at it.

"But Lee Wallace will be back - he'll play on Tuesday against Ipswich for the Under-23s. George Thomas and Sam Field will also play, so we're also getting some players back."