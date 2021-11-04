News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
QPR could be without defensive duo for trip to Blackpool

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM November 4, 2021
Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (right) battle for the ball at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers could be without key figures for the trip to Blackpool in the Championship this weekend. 

The R’s will travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to take on The Seasiders in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 5.30pm. 

Manager Mark Warburton and his side were also due to face Cardiff City away from home last night (Wednesday) as they looked to bounce back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. 

They could be without defensive duo Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs who both came off in the first half of that draw on Friday evening. 

McCallum, who recently returned to action, injured his hamstring again, and De Wijs then went off with a calf problem. 

“Sam has a hamstring injury and Jordy a calf injury," said Warburton. "They will be assessed in the coming days.” 

Striker Charlie Kelman could be back in contention after returning following his brief loan spell at Gillingham that looks set to be cut short.

