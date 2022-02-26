'Weary' QPR did not do enough at Blackburn says Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted his "weary" team did not do enough to win at Blackburn.

Reda Khadra, on loan from Brighton, netted in the 77th minute as he curled home an unstoppage free-kick from a tight angle.

And a third defeat in five games means Rangers are looking nervously over their shoulder at the teams chasing the Championship play-offs.

He said: "I think we lacked an energy today.

"We looked a bit weary, a bit leggy. I said to the players it was my fault, I could have maybe freshened it up, but we trained well and the boys had a good camaraderie after Wednesday night.

"But a lot of effort was expended on Wednesday night and we didn't show the tempo required. We knew that Blackburn would come out, press high with real energy, and we had to match that as a bare basic, and I don't think we did.

"I don't think we put three passes together in the first half an hour. They had a couple of one-on-ones; they could have scored through our errors.

"Then we got hold of the football, and for a 10-minute spell we looked a good team, moved it and made a couple of chances, but didn't really have the quality.

"Second half, again, if teams are going to press you, go over the top. I don't think we showed enough nous, but I think we looked weary today. Did we do enough to win the game of football? I don't think we did, let's be fair."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray praised Khadra for "stepping up" after his fifth goal of the season followed his penalty failure against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

It ended a five-match winless run to apply pressure on the automatic promotion places as Rovers continue their pursuit for a return to the top flight for the first time in 10 years.

The win was just reward for Blackburn's dominance and, after a seventh win in nine at Ewood Park, Mowbray praised Khadra's work ethic and ability.

He said: "What a threat Khadra is to anybody, and yet can we sit here and criticise him for missing chances? Maybe, because if he wants to play in the Premier League for Brighton, he's got to take those chances.

"You must sit there and watch it and think: 'I wouldn't want to play against him'. He's so tricky, so fast and powerful, got a rocket in his right foot. Yet chances came and were missed, but it's a growth area for him.

"He's one of those lads who practice every day. If a session finishes at 12pm, Khadra is still out there at 12.45pm. He's a kid on a journey. I hope he's talented enough to get to the Premier League.

"I'm delighted for him. Today Khadra stepped up and scored the goal and could have had a few more. But I think we praise him for the positives rather than criticise him for the negatives of missing chances."