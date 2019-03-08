An evening of entertainment was brought to Wembley as Bellator card excited fans

Paul Daley celebrates his win in his 60th fight at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator) Archant

Wembley Arena was treated to an evening of terrific fights and an extremely loud atmosphere when Bellator London came to town on Saturday.

Irishman James Gallagher celebrates after winning his bout at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator) Irishman James Gallagher celebrates after winning his bout at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator)

It was a card stacked with top fights and created a real buzz among MMA fanatics who cheered on their favourites throughout the event.

The big talking point was Rafael Lovato Jr being crowned the new middleweight champion after beating Gegard Mousasi on points in the headline fight.

American Lovato took his record up to 10 undefeated while experienced Dutch fighter Mousasi added another defeat to his losses column amongst an impressive record of 30 wins.

The other highlights of the night were the fights including Paul Daley, James Gallagher and Fabian Edwards amongst others.

Rafael Lovato Jr against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator) Rafael Lovato Jr against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator)

Nottingham-based Daley recorded another win in what was his 60th professional MMA bout against Erick Silva with the 'Semtex' landing some of the shots of the evening.

One of the loudest and most hyped-up fights had to be Irish James Gallagher's meeting with Jeremiah Labiano.

Gallagher danced his way out to the cage with 'Freed from Desire' playing loudly.

Fabian Edwards kicks out against Jonathan Bosuku at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator) Fabian Edwards kicks out against Jonathan Bosuku at Bellator London (Pic: Bellator)

And a group of supporters joined in before singing 'Ole, Ole, Ole' as Gallagher approached his American opponent Labiano in the cage.

The Irish fighter was, however, given a sterner test than many had anticipated, before eventually getting the win on the judges scorecards after a very close contest with all three of them scoring the fight 29-28.

Fabian Edwards, one of MMA's brightest middleweight prospects, extended his professional record to 8-0 with an unanimious victory over Jonathan Bosuku.

Another stand-out performance came from Cornwall-based Kate Jackson who cruised to victory as she knocked out opponent Lena Ovchynnikova in the first round of their bout.

Rafael Lovato Jr and Gegard Mousasi grapple on the floor of the cage at Wembley Arena (pic Bellator London) Rafael Lovato Jr and Gegard Mousasi grapple on the floor of the cage at Wembley Arena (pic Bellator London)

Personally, it was my first experience of watching MMA, let alone Bellator live, and after a slow start I got into with each and every fight, as did the crowd.

The Arena slowly filled up throughout the day and by the end, the atmosphere was quite electric - predominantly cheering on the UK fighters, although there were a number of Dutch, French, Brazilian and American fans supporting their own fighters in the crowd.