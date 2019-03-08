Athletics: Barlow happy with top-10 finish at London 10,000

Great Britain's Tracy Barlow in the women's marathon at the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin (pic Martin Rickettt/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Thames Valley Harriers' Tracy Barlow was satisfied with a solid top-10 finish at the Vitality London 10,000 on Bank Holiday Monday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following her struggles in the Virgin Money London Marathon, the 33-year-old crossed the finishing line on The Mall in a healthy state of mind in ninth position clocking 33mins 44secs, just off her current best of 33.21.

A Team GB regular in the marathon, long distance specialist Barlow had to use all her road running experience to masterly navigate her way through a populated field.

"For me it was just to go out there and do a solid run," she said. "I wasn't aiming for a set time.

You may also want to watch:

"It was quite good in the first half. I got overtaken a lot but in the second half I managed to catch a few up and targeted a few more but got chased out.

"Because it was so populated you can actually get behind people and take over as in the marathon you can kind of hold your own, so it wasn't too bad actually."

Fellow Harrier Ann-Marie McGlynn finished a creditable 11th in 33.52 while Georgia Curry was 59th in 37.43 and Stephanie Ainley 83rd in 38.40.

The men's race was won for a seventh time by legendary Sir Mo Farah (28.15) as TVH's Paulos Surafel finished fifth in 29.16, Mohamud Aaden 18th in 29.55, Petros Surafel 21st in 30.01, Conor Kissane-Wood 82nd in 31.54 and Daniel Mulryan 95th in 32.12.

Barlow will next compete in the Walthamstow 10k towards her build-up to her next marathon probably in Berlin, Germany this September.