Athletics: Entries open for Track Academy Indoor Sprint Challenge

Youngsters in action at last year's Track Academy Indoor Sprint Challenge (pic Track Academy) Archant

Entries are now open for Track Academy's annual indoor sprint challenge.

Taking place at Willesdeon Sports Centre on December 21, it includes under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-23, senior and masters categories.

Warm-ups begin at 11am, with the first round of 60m sprints at 12pm and the second round at 1.45pm.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry said: "The indoor sprint challenge is a really popular date in our calendar. We welcome anyone who'd like to take part, age and ability are no barrier to having fun on the day."

Entry before December 6 is £5 at trackacademy.co.uk and late entry is £7 until 12pm on the day or £10 on the door.

Track Academy is a registered charity, partnered with the Collge of North West London, using sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Alongside athletics coaching, members attend education sessions to gain qualifications.