Wealdstone lose again at Aldershot despite improved display

Published: 4:56 PM April 24, 2021

Wealdstone fell to a fourth successive defeat in the National League but gave an improved performance against the Shots.

Stones boss Stuart Maynard made four changes to his starting line-up, following their 6-0 home loss to Maidenhead United, as Dan Wishart, Connor Smith, Michael Phillips and Danny Green came in, with Academy duo Tecane Shrowder and Eli Hearn on the bench.

The first big chance of the game fell to Aldershot's Ricky Miller on 14 minutes, but he fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Dennon Lewis had an effort at the other end of the pitch moments later gathered by Mitch Walker, but Stones had a let-off on 31 minutes when Josh Rees fired the ball into the box and if deflected off Ashley Charles and just wide.

The deadlock was broken on 34 minutes, though, when a long ball was played forward and came off the head of Joseph Olowu into the path of Harry Panayiotou, who curled his side past Jake Askew and into the top corner.

You may also want to watch:

It was almost 2-0 just two minutes later as Jermaine Anderson saw a 30-yard attempt fly just wide of Askew's goal, but Stones then saw an effort from Lewis ruled out just before the break due to a tight offside decision.

The second half was only five minutes old when Miller raced clear of Olowu and got a shot away, but Askew palmed the ball wide with a superb save.

And Askew was at it again on 56 minutes, tipping a header from George Fowler wide after he had met Toby Edser's cross at the far post.

Jacob Mendy then got the better of Kodi Lyons-Foster at the other end, but Walker was equal to his attempt, before Edser whipped in another cross and Rees headed just over.

Smith dispossessed Anderson on the edge of his own box and fired just wide for Stones on 59 minutes but Shots went close to doubling the lead when substitute Kaylen Hinds beat Askew with a header, only to see Charles clear off the line.

Lewis then shrugged off Jamie Sendles-White but blazed over from a tight angle, before making way for Danny Parish. And Maynard made a double change soon after, as Sonny Blu Lo-Overton and Ryan Gondoh replaced Wishart and Alex Dyer.

Aldershot's Craig Tanner picked up the first yellow card of the game with only three minutes remaining, for kicking the ball away, with Green then cautioned just moments later for a foul on Lyons-Foster.

And Chike Kandi fired over Askew's crossbar in the last minute of normal time, after being played in behind the Wealdstone defence by Hinds.

Askew produced another brilliant save to tip over a header from Lyons-Foster as the ball was played into the box in the first of five minutes of injury time.

And after Smith's flick found Green to force a save from Walker and clearance from Lyons-Foster, the hosts added a second late on when Jon Nouble skipped past two defenders and squared for Kandi to tap in.

Wealdstone: Askew, Phillips, Olowu, Okimo, Wishart (Lo-Everton 80), Charles, Smith, Dyer (Gondoh 80), Green, Mendy, Lewis (Parish 78).

Unused subs: Shrowder, Hearn.