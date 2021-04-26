The lads are dead on their feet insists Wealdstone boss Stuart Maynard

Published: 11:46 AM April 26, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard was brutally honest that his squad are now dead on their feet but still trying their best as they crashed to a fourth consecutive defeat.

The Stones lost 2-0 away to Aldershot Town on Saturday as they continue to struggle as the National League slowly comes to an end.

The boss knows his side are giving their all but it's not good enough due to the circumstances they find themselves in.

“The lads are dead on their feet, we’re short on numbers, Dennon Lewis has played injured, Danny Green has played injured, and Dan Wishart has not played in god knows how long. The lads have dug deep and gave a good account of themselves.

“There was a big moment just on half-time where Dennon has gone through and in our opinion we’re in line with it. He was nowhere near offside and if he goes through to score then the game is different.

Wealdstone's Dan Wishart on the ball against Aldershot Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“There the big moments that can swing the game in our favour. The lads have given everything and put their bodies on the line.”

He added: “We’ve got to realistic with the situation that we’re in as a football club, we’ve furloughed people, and we don’t want to make excuses but it’s the truth.

“We’re thin, we’re down to bare bones, and the lads are dead on their feet. It’s not that they’re giving up, they’re giving everything for the club, they just don’t have anymore around the 60th minute.

“Most squads can change it, but we don’t have that luxury. I thought we come out second-half competed and done well without really opening them up or creating a chance.

“I didn’t think both goalies had much to save until the last 10 minutes. Jake Askew pulled off two or three great saves then.”

Maynard was full of praise for young goalkeeper Jake Askew who impressed in the defeat while Lewis suffered another knock.

“He’s done well. He’s a lad with talent and he’s learning. He’s going to make mistakes, which you understand as he’s 18 years of age, most goalies start playing first-team football when they’re around 22 or 23 so he’s doing really well.”

“His (Dennon Lewis) injury was his back, he’s banged his ankle now, so we’ll see. He’s got a week to recover so fingers crossed he can recover.”