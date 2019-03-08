AFC Wembley U14s continue impressive start with cup comeback

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley Archant

AFC Wembley Under-14s completed a spectacular comeback to advance into the next round of the Middlesex Cup.

The Under-14s were eager to continue their form after achieving a perfect start to the league season with two wins, 17 goals scored and none conceded.

But opponents Enfield Rangers scored two early goals and went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead..

Wembley's new signing Michael Cheremeh then got his side back in the game with an early goal in the second half to pile the pressure on Enfield.

And with five minutes remaining, a late equaliser from Kai Thomas-Phillips saw the full-time score finish 2-2.

In extra-time, a dominant display which included goals from Daevon Mullings, Luis Docherty (2) and a second from Kai Thomas-Phillips saw the game end with a 6-2 scoreline as Wembley continued their impressive start.