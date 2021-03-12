Kilburn's Aaron Beeney determined to work his way up the PDC rankings

Published: 4:26 PM March 12, 2021

Despite losing last week in the second round stage of the Ladbrokes UK Open, Aaron Beeney is determined to work his way up through the rankings.

The 37-year-old prison officer from Kilburn suffered something of a banana-skin defeat to world number one female darts player Lisa Ashton while making his televised debut on ITV4 at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

Bolton-based Ashton, 50, created history for herself, with the four-time Women's BDO World Champion averaging 100.3 – the highest ever recorded by a woman in a televised event – during her 6-2 victory. However, she was stopped in the next round by Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas.

Aaron Beeney in action - Credit: Christopher Dean

She follows former world number one Essex-based Deta Hedman as the only other female to win a match at the UK Open.

Beeney, who gained a two-year PDC Tour Card after coming through the rigid Q-School last year, paid huge respect to Ashton but admitted he was under pressure to match the impressive scoring of 'The Lancashire Rose'.

You may also want to watch:

"I played some of the best darts of my life during the first five legs and was still 3-2 down," said Beeney.

"I was so excited to play in front of Iive TV cameras and to perform at nearly 100 average for first five legs was amazing.

"My only disappointing moments was the last three legs to make it more respectable in losing to the amazing Lisa. She is amazing and I knew it would take something special to beat her but that performance was amazing.

"The TV thing didn't bother me actually, it was the pressure of Lisa scoring that caused me to crumble!"

Beeney, who this week drops to number 102 in PDC world rankings, had already claimed the scalp of current world champion Gerwyn Price at round two of Players Championship 2 (Super Series 1) in Bolton. But he says he needs to be more consistent before he considers himself a real handful for the top-ranked players.

"It was an amazing result but he had to gift me the chances," he said. "I proved that if given chances I will take them. There's still some work to do on making my scoring more consistent before I'm a true match for the top guys.

"My recent improvement in form does give me confidence I can move up a bit. But I have a lot of work to do after a poor first year on the tour though so I imagine I will have to come through a qualifying event for this. I will make the most of this year for sure though."