General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Archant

Jo Swinson's battle bus parked up in Kensal Rise at the weekend in the hope of picking up disillusioned Labour voters.

The Liberal Democrat leader was greeted by children as she arrived in Brent to plant a tree at the Razumovsky Academy, in College Road, on Saturday morning.

Her party have pledged to plant 60,000 trees across the country if they win a majority at the General Election on December 12.

Ms Swinson said that while it was "ambitious" it was a "realistic" plan.

She told the assembled crowd: "Trees do an important job taking carbon out of the atmosphere. It's so important for everyone's future that we take this action to protect our planet and planting lots more trees is one of the best way to do that, as well as also stopping Brexit."

Members have promised to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50, abandoning the People's Vote they have campaigned for since the European Union referendum in 2016.

There are warnings the Remain vote could split.

The Brexit Party announced it is removing candidates where the Conservative Party has a chance of winning to strengthen the leave vote.

Ms Swinson told this paper: "The Liberal Democrats have been standing up to be pro-remain and pro-EU and making that case without faltering, without any caveat.

"We have made arrangements with the Green Party in some other areas and I am very proud that we have done so but the Labour Party are obviously different because they are not a party who is pro-remain, they are not standing on a manifeso that is remain, and its leader will not even say whether he'll vote remain or leave in any future referendum.

"If you want to stop Brexit the choice is clear, it's the Libdems who are the vehicle to stop Brexit."

Heckled by Labour protestors outside the academy on her party's austerity voting record, she said: "I absolutely accept that there are things we got wrong in our time in the coalition government. If you look at our manifesto now (...) you'll find there's significant investment in there to support the most vultnerable people in our society."

She said they would "invest significantly" in the welfare system and would scrap the two child clause child benefit as well as speed up Universal Credit payments.