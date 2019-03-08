Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

PUBLISHED: 09:50 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 18 November 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Jo Swinson's battle bus parked up in Kensal Rise at the weekend in the hope of picking up disillusioned Labour voters.

Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrat battle bus rolls into Kensal Rise intent on picking up new voters. Nathalie RaffrayJo Swinson's Liberal Democrat battle bus rolls into Kensal Rise intent on picking up new voters. Nathalie Raffray

The Liberal Democrat leader was greeted by children as she arrived in Brent to plant a tree at the Razumovsky Academy, in College Road, on Saturday morning.

Her party have pledged to plant 60,000 trees across the country if they win a majority at the General Election on December 12.

Ms Swinson said that while it was "ambitious" it was a "realistic" plan.

She told the assembled crowd: "Trees do an important job taking carbon out of the atmosphere. It's so important for everyone's future that we take this action to protect our planet and planting lots more trees is one of the best way to do that, as well as also stopping Brexit."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Brent Central canditate Deborah Unger and Matt Sanders, Hampstead & Kilburn. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayLiberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Brent Central canditate Deborah Unger and Matt Sanders, Hampstead & Kilburn. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Members have promised to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50, abandoning the People's Vote they have campaigned for since the European Union referendum in 2016.

There are warnings the Remain vote could split.

You may also want to watch:

The Brexit Party announced it is removing candidates where the Conservative Party has a chance of winning to strengthen the leave vote.

Protestors wait Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson to arrive in Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayProtestors wait Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson to arrive in Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Ms Swinson told this paper: "The Liberal Democrats have been standing up to be pro-remain and pro-EU and making that case without faltering, without any caveat.

"We have made arrangements with the Green Party in some other areas and I am very proud that we have done so but the Labour Party are obviously different because they are not a party who is pro-remain, they are not standing on a manifeso that is remain, and its leader will not even say whether he'll vote remain or leave in any future referendum.

"If you want to stop Brexit the choice is clear, it's the Libdems who are the vehicle to stop Brexit."

Heckled by Labour protestors outside the academy on her party's austerity voting record, she said: "I absolutely accept that there are things we got wrong in our time in the coalition government. If you look at our manifesto now (...) you'll find there's significant investment in there to support the most vultnerable people in our society."

She said they would "invest significantly" in the welfare system and would scrap the two child clause child benefit as well as speed up Universal Credit payments.

Topic Tags:

PROMOTED CONTENT

How joining an active care home community can give you back your independence and help you discover new passions

Meet friends for dinner in the House Cafe. Picture: Shutterstock

Discover new passions, build new memories and gain back independence with the help of an engaging, professional team that considers your wellbeing.

Most read

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent's constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kensal Rise special school beats all the competition to win 'School of the Year' award

Manor School head Stephen Thompson with pupils after winning 'School of the Year' Award 2019

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Man charged in connection with hit-and-run in Wembley which injured a police officer

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Brent & Kilburn Times
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kensal Rise special school beats all the competition to win ‘School of the Year’ award

Manor School head Stephen Thompson with pupils after winning 'School of the Year' Award 2019

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Man charged in connection with hit-and-run in Wembley which injured a police officer

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Queens Park Harriers youngsters among those representing team Brent at London Youth Games

Queens Park Harriers members at the London Youth Games. Picture: QPH

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

National League: Hampton & Richmond 2 Wealdstone 0

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)

Southern League: Farnborough 1 Harrow 1

Harrow's George Fenton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists