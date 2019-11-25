Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

PUBLISHED: 12:59 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 November 2019

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Archant

The Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn has said the party's policy to legalise cannabis could help stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent.

Matt Sanders has said introducing a regulated legal market for cannabis would "pull the rug from under the criminal gangs."

Speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times after the party's manifesto launch on Wednesday night, he said: "Absolutely everyone in our area knows that the war on drugs is not working.

"If it was working we wouldn't see the levels of gang violence that we have and the levels of crime that we do. We need a whole new approah.

You may also want to watch:

"What we're proposing by introducing a regulated legal market for cannabis you will pull the rug from under the criminal gangs."

Mr Sanders believes he can take Tulip Siddiq's Labour Party majority. "We stand a good chance. There are huge numbers of Tory remain voters who will never ever vote for Jeremy Corbyn and those Tory remainers desperately need a new political home and they are all coming our way."

He added: "Forty percent of Hampstead and Kilburn is in Brent. It's only three of the council wards but the council wards in Brent are so much bigger.

"I will be a Brent MP as much as I will be a Camden MP."

Deborah Unger is candidate for Brent Central and Paul Lorber for Brent North.

Topic Tags:

PROMOTED CONTENT

How joining an active care home community can give you back your independence and help you discover new passions

Meet friends for dinner in the House Cafe. Picture: Shutterstock

Discover new passions, build new memories and gain back independence with the help of an engaging, professional team that considers your wellbeing.

Most read

'Adapt before you lose the fans!' - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

Tickets available for mayor of Brent's festive fundraising gala in aid of two charities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Brent & Kilburn Times
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

Tickets available for mayor of Brent’s festive fundraising gala in aid of two charities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas

Latest from the Kilburn Times

General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

Liberal Democrat candidates Matt Sanders (Hampstead and Kilburn) and Deborah Unger (Brent Central) when the battle bus came to Brent . Nathalie Raffray

Roe Green Strathcona: Staff strike for sixth time as no assurances of no compulsory redundancies at Wembley school

Roe Green Strathcona Primary School staff and reps sixth strike over possible compulsory redundancies. Picture: Jenny Cooper

Tickets available for mayor of Brent’s festive fundraising gala in aid of two charities

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi. Picture: Justin Thomas

Southern League: Hendon 1 Tiverton Town 2

Debutant Kieron Forbes in action (pic DBeechPhotography)

FA Trophy: Wealdstone 2 Royston Town 3

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists