General Election 2019: Legalising cannabis could stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent says Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Sanders

The Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn has said the party's policy to legalise cannabis could help stem youth violence and gang crime in Brent.

Matt Sanders has said introducing a regulated legal market for cannabis would "pull the rug from under the criminal gangs."

Speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times after the party's manifesto launch on Wednesday night, he said: "Absolutely everyone in our area knows that the war on drugs is not working.

"If it was working we wouldn't see the levels of gang violence that we have and the levels of crime that we do. We need a whole new approah.

"What we're proposing by introducing a regulated legal market for cannabis you will pull the rug from under the criminal gangs."

Mr Sanders believes he can take Tulip Siddiq's Labour Party majority. "We stand a good chance. There are huge numbers of Tory remain voters who will never ever vote for Jeremy Corbyn and those Tory remainers desperately need a new political home and they are all coming our way."

He added: "Forty percent of Hampstead and Kilburn is in Brent. It's only three of the council wards but the council wards in Brent are so much bigger.

"I will be a Brent MP as much as I will be a Camden MP."

Deborah Unger is candidate for Brent Central and Paul Lorber for Brent North.