EU election: Dawn Butler MP 'gutted' despite Labour win in Brent

PUBLISHED: 11:25 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 28 May 2019

A ballot box. Picture: PA

A ballot box. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Dawn Butler MP has said she is "gutted" by the Labour Party results in the EU elections despite it topping the ballot in Brent.

The Brent Central MP tweeted her response after her party took on severe losses on Sunday night.

In Brent, the Labour Party received 25,565 votes, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 16,141 votes and the Brexit Party far behind in third place having received 8,014.

There was a 35.7 percent turnout.

The Liberal Democrats came first in London, and second in the country after Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

The Conservative Party failed to top the ballot in any council seat and came fifth nationally behind the Green Party.

Ms Butler tweeted: "Just want to publically thank all Labour candidates and campaigners. I'm gutted at the results. Even though labour first in Brent, Labour needs to reflect on this message from the electorate.

You may also want to watch:

"Time to work harder to unite the country and give people a say in how we move forward.

Barry Gardiner, MP for Brent North, tweeted: "We tried to bridge the gap between No Deal Leavers and Remainers by a compromise deal and suffered for trying to unite a country entrenched."

In November Brent's Labour councillors voted for a People's Vote in defiance of their party leader's stance on Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn backed a general election but not a second referendum.

Since Monday he has changed his position saying the issue "will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote."

Anton Georgiou, chair of the Liberal Democrats in Brent, said he was "very happy" with the result. He added: "We have seen a shambolic process which has seen significant damage done to our credibility in the world and in Europe. I think the election was a rebuke of that process.

"It's honourable and admirable local councillors are on our side but as a party the Liberal Democrats called for a second referendum the day after the result (in 2016).

"Democracy doesn't start and end with the first vote, it needs to continue. Three years on poeple now sort of understand what leaving looks like. We need to go back to the people."

Brent voted 62 percent in favour of remaining in the 2016 referendum.

