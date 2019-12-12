General Election 2019: Live results from Brent Central and Brent North as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

Voters have gone to the polls today to decide who will represent the constituencies for the next five years.

Dawn Butler is defending her Brent Central seat where she won a majority of 38,208 in the 2017 election.

She is standing against David Brescia (Conservatives), Deborah Unger (Liberal Democrats), and William Relton (Greens),

Meanwhile is Brent North, Labour's Barry Gardiner is defending his stronghold of 22 years.

He won a majority of 35,496 in 2017 beating Conservative Ameet Jogia who won 18,435 votes.

This year he is being challenged by Anjana Patel (Conservative), Paul Lorber (Liberal Democrat), Simon Rebbitt (Green), Suzie O'Brien (Brexit Party), Elcena Jeffers (Independent), and Noel Coonan (Independent).

Looking to follow the result from Brent Civic Centre, Brent & Kilburn Times reporter Nathalie Raffray will be at the count tweeting from her personal account @NathalieRaffray