General Election 2019: Liberal Democrats going for the 'huge hole' full of voters in Brent Central who want neither the 'far left or far right' party option

PUBLISHED: 08:59 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 06 December 2019

Liberal Democrat candidate Deborah Unger is standing for Brent Central. Picture: Chelsea Cooper

Archant

Brent Central's Deborah Unger is relying on the "huge hole" full of people who want neither a left nor a right wing government to vote Liberal Democrat instead on Thursday, December 12.

The party is the only one of the four in the constituency which is campaigning to revoke Article 50, the gate through which the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

"The choice between Labour and the Conservatives leaves a huge hole in the centre where there are people who have very strong beliefs that match the Liberal Democrat belief, much more closely than they would the far left of Labour or the far right of the Tories," said Ms Unger,who is chair of the patient participatory group at the Lonsdale Medical Centre. "60 per cent voted for remain in Brent Central. A no-deal, which is still on the table with the Tories, would be devastating for jobs, for the tax base and any future spending therefore I would say that a vote for a Liberal Democrat is that you don't accept that."

