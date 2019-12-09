Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate a 'no show' left leaning parties battle it out at Brent Central hustings

PUBLISHED: 14:32 09 December 2019

Green's William Relton Labour's Dawn Butler, Mary Adossides of Brent Trades Council and Liberal Democrat Deborah Unger. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Green's William Relton Labour's Dawn Butler, Mary Adossides of Brent Trades Council and Liberal Democrat Deborah Unger. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

Ending austerity emerged as a major topic for voters at a Brent Central hustings - but the Conservative candidate failed to show up to defend his party's record.

Labour's Dawn Butler at the Brent Central hustings chaired by the Brent Trades Council. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayLabour's Dawn Butler at the Brent Central hustings chaired by the Brent Trades Council. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

With the general election just days away, Brent Trades Union hosted a hustings, chaired by Mary Adossides, at the New Testament Church of God in the High Road, Willesden on Saturday.

Labour's Dawn Butler was predicted to win once again by the Green Party's William Relton, while Liberal Democrat candidate Deborah Unger responded to heckles about her party's austerity record.

Notable by his absence was Conservative candidate David Brescia, accused by Ms Butler of "running scared".

One man in the crowd said: "I was going to vote Conservative but seeing as he's not bothered to show up, I'll swing my vote."

Fighting for Brent Central. Clockwise: Dawn Butler (L) David Brecia (C) Deborah Unger (LD) Willliam Relton (G)Fighting for Brent Central. Clockwise: Dawn Butler (L) David Brecia (C) Deborah Unger (LD) Willliam Relton (G)

Topics requested by attendees included climate change and air pollution, universal credit payments, crime, racism and the NHS and not one on Brexit, the leading issue nationally.

Dawn Butler promised her party would scrap Universal Credit payments altogether, with Ms Unger saying the assessment would be brought "in house" with "no more box ticking that says you got here so you can got to work. That's cruel and inhuman".

Mr Relton meanwhile promised more money so go to local councils for funding for disabled constituents.

You may also want to watch:

"We were the only party in 2017 to address mental health in the country," he said.

All three parties promised extra money for the NHS.

Both Labour and Green Party candidates pledged to scrap tuition fees and bring back maintenance grants but, to heckles from the crowd, Ms Unger said: "We're not going to cancel university fees but I will mention it was the Labour government who brought in student fees in the first place."

Summarising, Mr Relton said: "We have to have a different electoral system. First past the post - it's out of date, unfair, it's undemocratic."

He added: "If we don't get 5pc of the vote in Brent Council that money is lost and that's money that we could use for more leaflets, more campaigning, more fighting for a better society. Please do think about voting Green."

Ms Unger said: "The Liberal Democrat party is the party of remain. We believe and always believe we have to stay in the European Union [...]. It will make us a more prosperous and safer society. You'll have the proverbial brighter future."

She urged the "very, very pro-Corbyn crowd" to "reflect on the leadership qualities of Jeremy Corbyn" which led to a volley of jeers and heckles.

To whoops of support, Dawn Butler said: "Denigrating the leader is no way to win an election. You cannot bully me, you can try to bully my leader but we are going to change this country on a manifesto of hope."

David Brescia has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

PROMOTED CONTENT

Competition: Take part in fun free festive photo shoot for a chance to win a £500 M&S voucher

You could win a £500 M&S voucher at NOMA's free photo shoot

Does your family have what it takes to capture the funniest family festive photo in town?

How joining an active care home community can give you back your independence and help you discover new passions

Meet friends for dinner in the House Cafe. Picture: Shutterstock

Discover new passions, build new memories and gain back independence with the help of an engaging, professional team that considers your wellbeing.

Most read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave 'on QPR's terms'

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

'I know I've made a few mistakes' - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Brent & Kilburn Times
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Southern League: Hendon 2 Merthyr Town 1

Liam Brooks celebrates his second consecutive league goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Southern League: Harrow 1 Tiverton Town 5

Harrow players huddle before the start of play (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists