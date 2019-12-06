General election 2019: Brexit candidate believes Tories are splitting the Leave vote in Brent North

Hoping to take all the leave votes in Brent North on election night is Wembley-born first-time candidate Suzie O'Brien.

The 39-year-old, who was born and raised on the Chalkhill Estate, is standing for the Brexit Party next Thursday.

She said: "I've had quite a humble start to life but one thing I did have was my vote. Theresa May promised 108 times we'd be leaving the EU and when they failed to deliver that, and our country's democracy was debaced, our votes were taken away, our votes were ignored, they tried to subvert our express will, then I thought 'enough is enough'. I had to get involved because our whole democracy was under threat at that stage. I just felt really strongly about it."

Also standing in Brent North are Noel Coonan (Independent), Barry Gardiner (Labour), Elcena Jeffers (Independent), Paul Lorber (Lib Dem), Anjana Patel (Conservative) and Simon Rebbitt (Green).