General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent's constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again Archant

With 27 days to go until the 2019 general election the battle is on as all parliamentary candidates have been selected for Brent Central, Brent North and the Hampstead and Kilburn constituencies.

Results of General Election will be announced on December 15. Picture: Rui Vieira Results of General Election will be announced on December 15. Picture: Rui Vieira

A general election has been called on December 12 with polling stations open around the borough from 7am to 10pm on the day.

Labour won the seats in all three constituencies in 2017 and the same candidates are standing again.

Hoping to hang on to her seat for Brent Central for the third is Labour's Dawn Butler who swept to victory two years ago with 38,208 votes.

David Brescia is standing for the Conservatives, Deborah Unger for the Liberal Democrats and William Relton standing for the Green Party are all competing for her seat for the first time.