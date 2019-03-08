General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent's constituencies
PUBLISHED: 11:27 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 15 November 2019
Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again
With 27 days to go until the 2019 general election the battle is on as all parliamentary candidates have been selected for Brent Central, Brent North and the Hampstead and Kilburn constituencies.
Results of General Election will be announced on December 15. Picture: Rui Vieira
A general election has been called on December 12 with polling stations open around the borough from 7am to 10pm on the day.
Labour won the seats in all three constituencies in 2017 and the same candidates are standing again.
Hoping to hang on to her seat for Brent Central for the third is Labour's Dawn Butler who swept to victory two years ago with 38,208 votes.
David Brescia is standing for the Conservatives, Deborah Unger for the Liberal Democrats and William Relton standing for the Green Party are all competing for her seat for the first time.
Paul Lorber is once again standing for the Liberal Democrats. The Green Party's Simon Rebbitt, Suzie O'Brien for the Brexit Party and Independent Noel Diarmud have all been selected.
Tulip Siddiq is hoping to hang on to the marginal Hampstead and Kilburn seat for Labour.
Jonny Luc, currently living in Woolwich, is the Conservative Party candidate.
The Brexit Party's James Pointon, who lives in Westminster, will attempt to take the area's Leave Europe voters.
The Liberal Democrats have selected Matt Sanders while David Stansell is standing for the Green Party.
The deadline for registering to vote for this election is November 26.
For more information visit: brent.gov.uk/services-for-residents/voting-and-elections/uk-parliamentary-election-2019/