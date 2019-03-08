Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent's constituencies

PUBLISHED: 11:27 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 15 November 2019

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

Archant

With 27 days to go until the 2019 general election the battle is on as all parliamentary candidates have been selected for Brent Central, Brent North and the Hampstead and Kilburn constituencies.

Results of General Election will be announced on December 15. Picture: Rui VieiraResults of General Election will be announced on December 15. Picture: Rui Vieira

A general election has been called on December 12 with polling stations open around the borough from 7am to 10pm on the day.

Labour won the seats in all three constituencies in 2017 and the same candidates are standing again.

Hoping to hang on to her seat for Brent Central for the third is Labour's Dawn Butler who swept to victory two years ago with 38,208 votes.

David Brescia is standing for the Conservatives, Deborah Unger for the Liberal Democrats and William Relton standing for the Green Party are all competing for her seat for the first time.

Paul Lorber is once again standing for the Liberal Democrats. The Green Party's Simon Rebbitt, Suzie O'Brien for the Brexit Party and Independent Noel Diarmud have all been selected.

Tulip Siddiq is hoping to hang on to the marginal Hampstead and Kilburn seat for Labour.

Jonny Luc, currently living in Woolwich, is the Conservative Party candidate.

The Brexit Party's James Pointon, who lives in Westminster, will attempt to take the area's Leave Europe voters.

The Liberal Democrats have selected Matt Sanders while David Stansell is standing for the Green Party.

The deadline for registering to vote for this election is November 26.

For more information visit: brent.gov.uk/services-for-residents/voting-and-elections/uk-parliamentary-election-2019/

PROMOTED CONTENT

How joining an active care home community can give you back your independence and help you discover new passions

Meet friends for dinner in the House Cafe. Picture: Shutterstock

Discover new passions, build new memories and gain back independence with the help of an engaging, professional team that considers your wellbeing.

Most read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

'They are open but I love it' - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers' start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Policewoman denies trying to protect Brent sister who sent her child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Brent & Kilburn Times
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Policewoman denies trying to protect Brent sister who sent her child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Stones boss Brennan hopes Lafayette return can provide big boost against Hampton & Richmond Borough

Ross Lafayette in action for Wealdstone (pic Adam Williams)

Hendon search for second straight league win against Swindon Supermarine

Tom Hamblin strikes Hendon's equaliser against Beaconsfield (pic DBeechPhotography)

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

Teenager’s fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice in memory of her beloved grandmother

Sasha Rosenbaum with accessories she makes and sells for St Luke's Hospice.

Brent’s Oxbridge application success rates are in London’s ‘bottom 10’

Bottom 10 boroughs for Oxbridge applications
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists