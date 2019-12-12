General Election 2019: Brent goes to the polls

Image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The polls opened across Brent this morning as the country decides who will form the next government and become Britain's next prime minister.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Polling stations threw open their doors to voters at 7am, where they will stay open until 10pm.

You may also want to watch:

If you're unsure where you should vote, visit the Electoral Commission's website.

You do not need to take your polling card.

The Brent & Kilburn Times will be at the election counts at Brent Civic Centre this evening.

Visit the website for full coverage with our liveblog, or follow us on Twitter at @bktimes