General Election 2019: Brent goes to the polls

PUBLISHED: 15:32 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 12 December 2019

Image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Image of person voting at General Election. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The polls opened across Brent this morning as the country decides who will form the next government and become Britain's next prime minister.

Polling stations threw open their doors to voters at 7am, where they will stay open until 10pm.

If you're unsure where you should vote, visit the Electoral Commission's website.

You do not need to take your polling card.

The Brent & Kilburn Times will be at the election counts at Brent Civic Centre this evening.

Visit the website for full coverage with our liveblog, or follow us on Twitter at @bktimes

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man's body found in a communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

General Election 2019: Conservative candidate a 'no show' left leaning parties battle it out at Brent Central hustings

Green's William Relton Labour's Dawn Butler, Mary Adossides of Brent Trades Council and Liberal Democrat Deborah Unger. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

