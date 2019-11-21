General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Questions are being asked why Brent North's Conservative parliamentary candidate has been allowed to stand after sending anti-Muslim tweets.

Anjana Patel sent a tweet to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai demanding "how are you going to help?" when Hindu girls were abducted by extremists and allegedly "molested and forcibly converted" to Islam.

Her tweet on March 26 appeared to suggest that Yousafzai, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist was somehow responsible for the actions of other Muslims.

The tweet, since deleted, added: "The world should know about this barbaric act by Islamists. Don't block me,"

The Conservative Party is reported to have known one of its candidates at the upcoming election had been embroiled in its ongoing Islamophobia scandal, but decided to let her stand anyway after she deleted her Twitter account.

On November 14, the Conservative Party confirmed Anjana Patel as the candidate to take on the Labour Party incumbent Barry Gardiner.

A new Twitter account, @Anjana4Brent, was set up and a photo of Mrs Patel with prime minister Boris Johnson was chosen as the profile picture.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning Chancellor Sajid Javid said all Tory candidates must uphold the party's values.

Mr Javid said: "We've always got to make sure that everyone that is standing as a Conservative upholds our values where we respect everyone regardless of their race or religion, whether they have a faith or none, we respect them all."

On whether Ms Patel should remain a candidate, Mr Javid said: "I'm sorry but I don't know the details, but I think that is why we have the chairman's office and others to look into these, and I would expect every candidate that we have to uphold these values, and if they don't, we would take action."

A spokesperson for the Muslim Council of Britain said: "The Conservative Party, with its long-held issues of failing to address and tackle Islamophobia within its ranks, now appears to have resorted to outright hiding the racist views of one of its prospective parliamentary candidate.

"Anjana Patel's tweets to Malala Yousufzai were hideously Islamophobic, offensive and not acceptable under any circumstances. The fact that the Conservative Party still endorsed her, despite apparently being fully aware of her racism, is disappointing but not surprising. From a party riddled with Islamophobia, such fundamental institutional failures have now become commonplace.

"Many British Muslims looking to cast their vote on 12th December, will have to carefully consider whether this condoning of racism and dismissal of hate targeting Muslims, is a factor that will affect their choice."

Both Anjana Patel and the Conservative Party have been contacted