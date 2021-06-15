Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM June 15, 2021

Like millions across the country, I cheered like crazy when England scored against Croatia in their Euro 2020 match - It was fantastic to see my former constituent score the winning goal when so many doubted him.

What has never been in doubt is Raheem’s support for our local community, whether it’s supporting the tournaments I organise or by sending inspirational messages to the hundreds of young people that attend my football projects every week.

Raheem is a role model for Brent. Beyond the pitch he has made a huge impact by standing up to racism in sport.

So let no one boo our boy from Brent or any of the England team as they kneel against racism. The fight continues against prejudice and inequality in our society.

Zaffar Van Kalwala is worried about the long-term effects Covd could have on children. - Credit: Archant

A YouGov survey showed 42 per cent of all ethnic minority groups think race relations have not changed since George Floyd’s murder, 33 per cent of ethnic minority groups feel racism has worsened.

You may also want to watch:

I remember playing football in the borough since I was at primary school. And when I played for Brent it was like playing for England! But I also remember football had the power of bringing people together – no matter your age, gender or race! Football united us all. It always brought together Brent’s diverse community with passion and enjoyment.

Unfortunately, opportunities for children to play football are getting less as facilities are eaten up by more buildings and spending cuts. This is why I started free projects like Super Kickz, which make a huge difference for local children and families. Many are unable to afford such services and miss out on playing, getting active and making friends.

Football not only helps improve health and wellbeing, it also helps promote our values of rule of law, democracy, equality, free speech and respect for all. By playing together you learn about respect, tolerance and fair play. It’s promoting these values that will help build a more united Brent and a more united England. And that is a fight not just for Raheem Sterling but for us all.