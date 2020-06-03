Willesden author Yvonne Bailey-Smith pens tribute to George Floyd killed in USA

The mother of Zadie Smith and Ben Bailey-Smith has written a moving tribute to George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Yvonne Bailey-Smith wrote A Poem for George at 5am this morning (June 3) because she “was hurting so much”.

African-American George Floyd died after a white police officer had been pressing his knee to Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Mr Floyd was handcuffed face down on the ground.

A video showing the police officer continuing to kneel on Mr Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe has sparked international outrage.

A Poem for George

Please! Take your

knee off my neck

I am begging you

Please!

Take your knee off my neck

I can’t breathe

I tell you

While you keep me

Held in this place

I am a son, I am a

brother,

I am a lover,

I am a father

I am an uncle

A cousin and a friend

I am a worker and

I have a life to live

I am begging you

Please!

Take your knee off my

neck

I can’t breathe I tell

you

While you’re holding

me in this place

I need to breathe

So I can live for me

and

My family

Please!

Take your knee off my neck

Mama! Oh mama

I am calling on you

now

Reach out to me from heaven

And remove me from

this pain

I can feel my blood

flow stopping

I know my brain is

dying

My body no longer

moving

That knee is still on

my neck

Oh Lord my God

Please help me

Now the light has

gone from my eyes