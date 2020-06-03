Willesden author Yvonne Bailey-Smith pens tribute to George Floyd killed in USA
PUBLISHED: 17:52 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 03 June 2020
The mother of Zadie Smith and Ben Bailey-Smith has written a moving tribute to George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Yvonne Bailey-Smith wrote A Poem for George at 5am this morning (June 3) because she “was hurting so much”.
African-American George Floyd died after a white police officer had been pressing his knee to Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Mr Floyd was handcuffed face down on the ground.
A video showing the police officer continuing to kneel on Mr Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe has sparked international outrage.
A Poem for George
Please! Take your
knee off my neck
I am begging you
Please!
Take your knee off my neck
I can’t breathe
I tell you
While you keep me
Held in this place
I am a son, I am a
brother,
I am a lover,
I am a father
I am an uncle
A cousin and a friend
I am a worker and
I have a life to live
I am begging you
Please!
Take your knee off my
neck
I can’t breathe I tell
you
While you’re holding
me in this place
I need to breathe
So I can live for me
and
My family
Please!
Take your knee off my neck
Mama! Oh mama
I am calling on you
now
Reach out to me from heaven
And remove me from
this pain
I can feel my blood
flow stopping
I know my brain is
dying
My body no longer
moving
That knee is still on
my neck
Oh Lord my God
Please help me
Now the light has
gone from my eyes
