Free career event for young people at Brent Civic Centre

Published: 12:53 PM October 8, 2021

Young people aged 16-25 with an eye on the future are invited to a free careers event in Wembley Park.

Brent Council, in partnership with Newman Catholic College, Ultra Education, West Side Young Leaders, Young Brent Foundation and Jason Roberts Foundation are holding a careers event at the Civic Centre, in Engineers Way, on October 26.

The free insight day aims to raise awareness about employment prospects as well as offering support to develop job opportunities.

An added focus of the event will be on employment prospects for members of the Black community.

Food will be available and it is hoped that this will become an annual occasion.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Brent Council said: "Brent is a great place in which to work and live and this event is designed to ensure that the incredibly talented people in our borough can access the opportunities necessary to support a fulfilled and happy life."



